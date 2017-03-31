Longtime KY news anchor dies

Tom Butler was a longtime anchor at WPSD. (Source: WPSD)

A longtime news anchor in western Kentucky passed away on Friday morning, March 31.

Tom Butler worked at WPSD for 35 years. He was everything from a reporter to an anchor to the vice president of news.

He was recently nominated into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.

