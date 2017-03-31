2 charged in sexual grooming case in Franklin Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 charged in sexual grooming case in Franklin Co., IL

Curtis Carr (Source: Union County Sheriff's Department) Curtis Carr (Source: Union County Sheriff's Department)
Elizabeth Alldredge (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department) Elizabeth Alldredge (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Department)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Two people now face charges in connection to a sexual grooming case out of Franklin County, Illinois.

According to Sheriff Don Jones, Elizabeth Alldredge, 38, of Royalton faces a felony charge of obstructing justice.

Investigators believe she gave false information in an effort to obstruct the prosecution of Curtis Carr.

Carr, 36, is charged with three counts related to child pornography. Two of those counts are for possessing it, one is for trying to reproduce or sell it.

Court documents show that Carr is accused of possessing multiple pictures of a child under 18 in a lewd position. The alleged crime happened on or about June 1, 2016.

He's being held on $250,000 bond.

Alldredge is being held on $20,000 bond.

