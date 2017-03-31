Fake notices being left at homes in Sesser, IL

Police in Sesser have a warning for residents: if you get an odd handwritten 'warning,' it's not from them.

According to the department, someone is impersonating the city code inspector and leaving fake notices.

A real warning from the city would be an official form, not a handwritten scribble.

In fact, the department wants people to know that given the current weather, they are very understanding of those who haven't gotten a chance to mow their lawn yet.

If you have information about who is leaving the notes, you are asked to call central dispatch at 618-724-2424.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.