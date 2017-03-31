Watch out for Motorcyclist - Weekend ride to draw attention to safety

If you were out and about in Kentucky and Illinois Saturday you may have seen hundreds of motorcycles on the Heartland highways.

Chances are they were taking part in the Shanna Litchfield Memorial Ride.

The ride strives to bring attention to motorcycle safety awareness.

And reminds drivers to watch out.

This year's route winds its way from Murray, Kentucky through southern Illinois and back to Murray.

The ride is named after Shanna Litchfield who was killed in an accident in Calloway County in 2015.

