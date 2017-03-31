WATCH the April Fools' Day comet online

Comet 41P/Tuttle-Giacobini-Kresak will be making the closest flyby of Earth on April 1, 2017 since it was first discovered in 1858.

According to EarthSky.org, the comet will be in the far-northern sky, which isn't good for Southern Hemisphere stargazers. Northern Hemisphere stargazers will be able to see the comet in dark skies, even with a small telescope, for much of the night and from now until mid-April.

It will pass in front of the stars of the constellations Ursa Major the Greater Bear and Draco the Dragon.

If you don't have a telescope handy, that's ok. Slooh will be live streaming it online. You can watch it by clicking here.

One orbit of this comet around the sun takes about 5.5 years, according to EarthSky, and luckily it'll be at a safe distance of 13.2 million miles, or about 50 times the moon's distance.

You can click here for more on the history of the comet.

