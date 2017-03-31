Carbondale Middle School to host poetry slam

Carbondale Middle School is set to host Poetry Slam: "SPEAK OUT-THE POWER OF WORDS."

The event will start at 5:15 p.m. on April 26.

This is the second annual poetry slam and will feature music and spoke word by middle school student's original work and work by other poets.

Students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades will perform in front of a panel of judges for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The winners will receive an Amazon Kindle and other prizes.

The general community can watch the performances free of charge, sponsored by the Carbondale Middle School.

To make sure there is enough hot dogs/drink, you may RSVP at https://www.everbrite.com, simply search for "Speak Out Poetry Slam: The Power of Words."

