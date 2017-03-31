SIU to host lecture on sexual assault in the military - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU to host lecture on sexual assault in the military

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Southern Illinois University School of Law will host a former officer with the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Council to discuss the implications of sexual assaults in the military and how they should be handled.

The presentation titled "Recent and Current Reform Efforts to the Uniform Code of Military Justice" will be led by Victor Hansen, a professor at New England Law in Boston.

The lecture begins at 5 p.m., April 6, in SIU Carbondale's Hiram H. Lesar Law Building courtroom.

Admission is free and the public is encouraged to attend. After the lecture there will be a reception and a Q & A opportunity.

