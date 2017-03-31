Kentucky celebrating writers on May 1 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky celebrating writers on May 1

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Writers are getting their own day of celebration this year in Frankfort, Ky.

The Kentucky Writer’s Day Celebration is set for May 1, 2017 at the Old State Capitol, 300 W. Broadway St. in Frankfort starting at 10 a.m.

There will be a reception at 11 a.m.

Even if you are not a writer, Kentucky Writer’s Day is open to the public.

For Kentuckians who can not travel to Frankfort for the event, the Kentucky Arts Council is providing a planning guide for recognizing Writers’ Day at schools, libraries, businesses, other organizations, and in communities.

Just click here for details or contact Tamara Coffey, the Arts Council Individual Artist Director, at 502-992-3121 or tamara.coffey@ky.gov.

