This week in music: 1999 Cher Believes

Let's turn back the clock and see what was happening in the world of music during the first week of April 1999.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Mariah Carey at number five with I Still Believe. It had been a moderate hit by Brenda K. Starr back in the 1980's. Carey covered I Still Believe as a tribute to Starr. Carey had been a backup singer to Starr in the late 1980's and Starr helped jump start Carey's recording career.

Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson were at number four with What's It Gonna Be? The video to the song cost more than 2 million dollars to shoot. At the time it was the most expensive video ever made.

Sugar Ray was in the number three spot with Every Morning. It's one of Sugar Ray's biggest hits. Although it peaked at number three on the pop charts it climbed all the way to number one on Billboard's Hot Modern Rock Tracks.

At number two was Whitney Houston and Faith Evans with Heartbreak Hotel. The song just missed being a number one hit. It was parked in the runner up spot for six weeks. Billboard did rank it as the number four song of the year.

Heartbreak Hotel was kept out of the top spot by Cher. Believe set all kinds of records for Cher. At 52, she became the oldest female solo artist to hit number one. She also set a record for the longest period of time between number one hits. Her last chart topper was Dark Lady back in 1974. Believe was a worldwide number one, topping the charts in 23 countries. The song spent four weeks at the top of the Hot 100 and Billboard ranked it as the number one song of 1999.

