April 3 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
The morning birthday list includes some legendary performers who you could call "oldies but goodies.

She's a legendary singer and actress who starred in several romantic comedies with Rock Hudson, Cary Grant and James Garner.  She performed one of her signature songs, Que Sera, Sera in the Alfred Hitchcock movie The Man Who Knew Too Much.  Doris Day is 95 today.

He's a pop singer who with his group Dawn had a some big hits in the 1970's including: Knock Three Times, Tie A Yellow Ribbon Around the Old Oak Tree and He Don't Love You. He grew up in New York, but these days he calls Branson, Missouri his home. Tony Orlando is 73 today.

He's a singer whose signature song Danke Shoen was used in Ferris Bueller's Day Off.  He's a Las Vegas icon having performed in the city for years. Wayne Newton is 75 today.

He's an actor who starred on NBC's 30 Rock.  He's also appeared in lots of movies including: Beetlejuice, The Cooler and The Departed. These days he regularly appears as President Trump on Saturday Night Live. Alex Baldwin is 59 today.

Speaking of Saturday Night Live, this guy was a cast member in the early 1980's.  He then went on to star in such movie comedies as Beverly Hills Cop, Trading Places and Dr. Doolittle.  He's also the voice of Donkey in the Shrek movies.  Eddie Murphy is 56 today.

