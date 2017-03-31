Four things you need to know on 3/31 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Four things you need to know on 3/31

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(KFVS) -

It's Friday March 31, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: The rain has moved out of the Heartland, but cooler air is blowing in. It's going to mostly cloudy and much of the Heartland will not get out of the 50s. It will be windy at times, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. A LOOK AHEAD: Your weekend is looking pretty nice, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Making headlines:

Teen arrested after incident at Jackson, MO bank: A teenager from Jackson is in police custody after a series of incidents at two bank branches involving a weapon.

HAPPENING TODAY: Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is in discussions with the House and Senate intelligence committees on receiving immunity from "unfair prosecution" in exchange for agreeing to be questioned as part of ongoing probes into possible contacts between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia..

2nd person charged in Kentucky burglary case: The second suspect in connection to a 2014 burglary at a McCracken County Country Club has been arrested and is facing burglary and theft charges.

Rollover crash in Calloway Co., KY injures 1: A man was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash yesterday morning in Calloway County, Kentucky.         

