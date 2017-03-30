Man injured after single-car rollover crash in Calloway Co., KY

A man was treated at an area hospital Thursday morning after a single car crash in Calloway County, Kentucky.

On March 30, 2017 at approximately 9 a.m. the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of an injury motor vehicle accident on Kentucky Hwy. 94 West, approximately nine miles west of Murray.

Officials say Ahmed Alruwaili was traveling west on 94, when he lost control of his vehicle due to medical issues.

Alruwaili veered off the south side of the roadway, struck a tree, then a pole causing him to overturn, coming to rest right side up.

Alruwaili was trapped in the vehicle for a short period before being removed by non mechanical means.

He was transported to the Murray Calloway County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Calloway County Fire Rescue, and the Murray Calloway County Hospital Ambulance Service all responded and worked together on the scene.

