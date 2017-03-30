Woman injured in two-car crash in Calloway Co., KY

A Murray, Kentucky woman was injured Thursday morning after a two-car crash in Calloway County.

On March 30, 2017 at approximately 7 a.m., the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of an injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Caldwell and Rayburn Road.

Officials learned that a vehicle driven by Max Workman, 72, of Murray, failed to see an oncoming vehicle driven by Tanna Robertson, 18, of Murray, traveling north on Rayburn Road.

Workman apparently pulled in to the path of Robertson’s vehicle, causing Robertson to strike Workman in the driver’s door.

Both Workman and Robertson were wearing seat belts.

Robertson was transported to the Murray Calloway County Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire Rescue, and the Murray Calloway County Hospital Ambulance Service all responded and worked together on the scene.

