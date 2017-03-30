Sources: Cardinals, Yadier Molina close to signing 3-year contract extension

According to multiple reports, St. Louis Cardinals All-Star catcher Yadier Molina will sign a 3-year contract worth more than $55 million.

Sources: Molina three-year extension with #STLCards will be between $55M and $65M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 31, 2017

The new deal would keep Molina in St. Louis through the 2020 season rather than let him test free agency.

Molina, 34, is an eight time Gold Glove winner.

