Driver injured after crash on Hwy. 77 north of I-55 in Benton, MO

A man was taken to the hospital after a crash just after midnight on Highway 77 north of Benton, Missouri on Thursday, March 30.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Randy A. Davault, 54, was driving a 1995 Dodge Ram northbound on Hwy. 77, just north of I-55 in Benton when the truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Davault was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital with what the highway patrol called "moderate" injuries.

