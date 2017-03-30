SIC holds ribbon cutting for Leap Day Tornado Memorial - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIC holds ribbon cutting for Leap Day Tornado Memorial

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

The Leap Day Tornado struck Harrisburg, Illinois in 2012.

On Thursday morning, March 30, Southeastern Illinois College honored those killed in that storm.

SIC held a ribbon cutting for the Leap Day Tornado Memorial and Fountain that was built on campus.

Many from the school and community were in attendance, even Patty Ferrell, who lost her daughter Jay-Lynn.

"It means a lot to us because they're remembering our daughter and the other people that were lost five years ago," Ferrell said. "And it's nice to know that people haven't forgotten and that people are still keeping us in their thoughts and prayers and that means a lot to us."

Thursday's event was part of a fundraising campaign held by SIC's student government.

They raised more than $22,000 by selling 220 engraved bricks in 2016.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly