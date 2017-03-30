SIC holds ribbon cutting for Leap Day Tornado Memorial

The Leap Day Tornado struck Harrisburg, Illinois in 2012.

On Thursday morning, March 30, Southeastern Illinois College honored those killed in that storm.

SIC held a ribbon cutting for the Leap Day Tornado Memorial and Fountain that was built on campus.

Many from the school and community were in attendance, even Patty Ferrell, who lost her daughter Jay-Lynn.

"It means a lot to us because they're remembering our daughter and the other people that were lost five years ago," Ferrell said. "And it's nice to know that people haven't forgotten and that people are still keeping us in their thoughts and prayers and that means a lot to us."

Thursday's event was part of a fundraising campaign held by SIC's student government.

They raised more than $22,000 by selling 220 engraved bricks in 2016.

