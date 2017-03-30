MO Governor names new Dept. of Labor Director

The current acting director of the Illinois Department of Labor is headed to the Show-Me State.

Anna Hui will become the new Director of the Missouri Department of Labor.

In a statement, Governor Eric Greitens said, "Anna Hui has proven herself to be a fearless change agent at the state and federal level. We are honored to have her join us to shake up Jefferson City and bring some much needed reforms to the Missouri Department of Labor."

During her time as acting director in Illinois, Hui worked to improve the state's public safety and worker protection programs. She is also credited with improving wage and hour programs to encourage job creation and fair pay.

Hui said, "I share Governor Greitens' vision of reform to better serve workers, businesses, and taxpayers. I thank him for this significant opportunity to lead the Department of Labor and look forward to working hard to promote the well-being of employees in Missouri."

According to the governor's office, Hui will be the first Asian-American to hold a cabinet level position in Missouri history.

