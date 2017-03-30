Paducah man arrested in connection to stolen trailers, lawn mowe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man arrested in connection to stolen trailers, lawn mower

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested in connection to two stolen trailers and a lawn mower.

Wilson W. Walker, 53, was arrested for theft by unlawful taking (parts from vehicle, more than $500).

According to police in Paducah, a white Ford SUV belonging to Walker was found on Thursday evening after it was identified through surveillance video taken about 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the SUV was impounded and Walker went to the police department on Friday to talk to detectives.

They said Walker admitted to taking the trailer, allegedly along with another trailer and lawn mower in a separate incident.

Detectives served a search warrant early on Friday afternoon at Walker's home and said they found the lawn mower. They also recovered the alleged stolen trailers from a location in Livingston County.

Walker was charged with theft by unlawful taking and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

