Teen arrested after incident at Jackson, MO bank

Andrew Borsnik (Source: Jackson Police Department) Andrew Borsnik (Source: Jackson Police Department)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

A teenager from Jackson is in police custody after a series of incidents at two bank branches involving a weapon.

According to Captain Rodney Barnes with the Jackson Police Department, a van pulled up to the teller window at the Bank of Missouri branch on East Main Street just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

Bank employees said the driver, Andrew Borsnik, 17, pulled out a gun and exchanged words with the teller. Investigators said he never pointed the gun at the employee or made any threats.

After cursing at the teller, Borsnik drove off left the bank.

That's when bank employees called the branch on West Jackson Boulevard and the Jackson Police Department to report the incident.

A short time later officers spotted the van in the drive thru of the branch on West Jackson Boulevard and conducted a felony traffic stop on the van.

Borsnik and two 15-year-old passengers were removed from the van.

Officers found a black BB gun inside.

Barnes said all three were taken to the police department to be interviewed. The two 15-year-old passengers were both released to their parents.

Borsnik was booked into jail on charges of terroristic threatening and misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree.

His bond is set at $1,000 cash only. He is not allowed on the parking lot or property of any Bank of Missouri.

