2 men arrested in Pinckneyville, IL, charged with allegedly stea - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 men arrested in Pinckneyville, IL, charged with allegedly stealing motorcycles

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Timothy Jackson (Source: Pinckneyville Police Department) Timothy Jackson (Source: Pinckneyville Police Department)
Stephen Brasfield (Source: Pinckneyville Police Department) Stephen Brasfield (Source: Pinckneyville Police Department)
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

Two men were arrested in Illinois on Wednesday after allegedly possessing a stolen motorcycle.

According to Pinckneyville Police Chief John Griffin on March 29, 2017 the Pinckneyville Police stopped Timothy Jackson, 25, of St. Louis, for speeding.

After further investigation, Jackson was arrested for driving suspended, unlawful use of a weapon (he was allegedly carrying a Glock 40 model .22 handgun with one round in the chamber and a extended magazine clip loaded with 22 rounds and 2 fully loaded extra magazines in a shoulder holster), and possession of a stolen motorcycle.

Also stopped at the same time was Stephen Brasfield, 30, of Ballwin, Mo. Brasfield left the traffic stop but was later stopped by a Perry County Deputy. He was also arrested for driving suspended.

After further investigation the Pinckneyville Police Department was able to determine that Brasfield was also in possession of a stolen motorcycle.

Both Jackson and Brasfield were taken to the Perry County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly