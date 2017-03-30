2 men arrested in Pinckneyville, IL, charged with allegedly stealing motorcycles

Two men were arrested in Illinois on Wednesday after allegedly possessing a stolen motorcycle.

According to Pinckneyville Police Chief John Griffin on March 29, 2017 the Pinckneyville Police stopped Timothy Jackson, 25, of St. Louis, for speeding.

After further investigation, Jackson was arrested for driving suspended, unlawful use of a weapon (he was allegedly carrying a Glock 40 model .22 handgun with one round in the chamber and a extended magazine clip loaded with 22 rounds and 2 fully loaded extra magazines in a shoulder holster), and possession of a stolen motorcycle.

Also stopped at the same time was Stephen Brasfield, 30, of Ballwin, Mo. Brasfield left the traffic stop but was later stopped by a Perry County Deputy. He was also arrested for driving suspended.

After further investigation the Pinckneyville Police Department was able to determine that Brasfield was also in possession of a stolen motorcycle.

Both Jackson and Brasfield were taken to the Perry County Jail.

