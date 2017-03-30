Benton, KY man arrested after firing shots at woman conducting home visit

A Benton, Kentucky man is behind bars after investigators say he fired shots at a woman during a home visit.

According to Senior Trooper Jody Cash, an employee with the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services was conducting a home visit on Abraham Road when a man started firing shots from a long gun.

She was not hurt and called for help.

James Butler, 51 was arrested near the scene.

he faces a felony charge of 1st degree wanton endangerment.

