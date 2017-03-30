FOUND: Miner, MO police find missing man at Sikeston hotel

Police in Miner, Missouri have found a man who had last been seen on Wednesday, March 29.

According to Chief Chris Griggs, Corey Alexander Pittman was last seen around 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Comfort Inn in Miner.

Officials say he is originally from Nebraska and may suffer from depression.

Griggs said he was walking west and may have stopped at Larry's Pit Stop.

From there, investigators believe he may have headed toward Sikeston to the Grey Hound bus station. However, Grey Hound doesn't have a record of Pittman.

Pittman was found at another hotel in Sikeston.

