Gov. Greitens signs HB 662 in southeast MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Greitens signs HB 662 in southeast MO

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
PORTAGEVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Governor Eric Greitens was in Portageville, Missouri on Friday, March 31 for a ceremonial signing of House Bill 662.

That bill increases penalties for the off-label use of herbicides.

He was at Rone Hall on County Road 308 in Portageville at 11 a.m.

"This is an important issue, particularly for the southeast region, and also for everyone who values agriculture in Missouri," Gov. Greitens said.

If the herbicide comes into contact with another person's property and causes damage, the person using the herbicide faces a civil penalty of up to $10,000 for each violation.

According to the governor's office, if the person is deemed a chronic violator, the Department of Agriculture can assess a civil penalty of up to $25,000 for each violation.

Greitens also commented on Missouri finding a way to track dangerous prescription pills.

He said now's the time to take action against a growing epidemic of abuse.

"It's really important for us to get a fix," Gov. Greitens said. "Look, I had a family member who died last year from a heroin overdose. And this is affecting so many Missouri families. We've just lost last year over a thousand Missouri mothers, fathers and kids to opioid abuse and to the heroin problem.

A bill creating a prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri is expected to move from the House to the Senate the following week.

Gov. Greitens said publicly he supports a database to track opioid prescriptions as long as patient privacy can be protected.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly