Gov. Greitens signs HB 662 in southeast MO

Governor Eric Greitens was in Portageville, Missouri on Friday, March 31 for a ceremonial signing of House Bill 662.

That bill increases penalties for the off-label use of herbicides.

He was at Rone Hall on County Road 308 in Portageville at 11 a.m.

"This is an important issue, particularly for the southeast region, and also for everyone who values agriculture in Missouri," Gov. Greitens said.

If the herbicide comes into contact with another person's property and causes damage, the person using the herbicide faces a civil penalty of up to $10,000 for each violation.

According to the governor's office, if the person is deemed a chronic violator, the Department of Agriculture can assess a civil penalty of up to $25,000 for each violation.

Greitens also commented on Missouri finding a way to track dangerous prescription pills.

He said now's the time to take action against a growing epidemic of abuse.

"It's really important for us to get a fix," Gov. Greitens said. "Look, I had a family member who died last year from a heroin overdose. And this is affecting so many Missouri families. We've just lost last year over a thousand Missouri mothers, fathers and kids to opioid abuse and to the heroin problem.

A bill creating a prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri is expected to move from the House to the Senate the following week.

Gov. Greitens said publicly he supports a database to track opioid prescriptions as long as patient privacy can be protected.

