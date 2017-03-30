Southern IL mass transit system offers free rides on Election Da - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southern IL mass transit system offers free rides on Election Day

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Rides Mass Transit will once again offer free rides to polling places on April 4, for the Consolidated Election.

RMTD is the largest rural public transit provider within Illinois and services the communities of Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope and Hamilton counties.

"This is one of the more rewarding public service acts we can offer," said RMTD CEO Bill Jung. "It gives those who otherwise might not have an opportunity to vote a chance to exercise an extremely important right."

Voters who want a ride need to contact their local RMTD operation center to schedule a ride.

"Voting is important to any and everyone, you know we all have that right to express our right to vote, so we want every individual member to go out and do that," said Carletta Hanks, public relations coordinator. "You know you've got your local elections out there, please go out and express your right to vote. There's no reason not to."

Residents in Williamson County may phone 993-1900. Riders in Saline, Gallatin, Hardin or Pope counties can contact 877-667-6119. Voters in Hamilton County may call 877-667-6118.

The company transports around 685,000 residents annually.

You can visit their website to learn more about Rides Mass Transit.

