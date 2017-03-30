Crisis text line service launched by the Safe House for Women - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crisis text line service launched by the Safe House for Women

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Safe House for Women) (Source: Safe House for Women)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Women in crisis have another way to reach out for help.

The Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau just launched a crisis text line to serve survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual abuse, and stalking.

That number is 573-340-1060.

“We hope that our new crisis text line will provide yet another method for survivors to reach out to us,” says Kim Dixon, Safe House Shelter Director.  “Individuals who might not feel comfortable contacting us by phone might prefer to text us first, and texting can sometimes be easier to conceal than speaking on the phone.  We also hope that younger survivors might decide to reach out via text.”

According to Executive Director Jessica Hill, a trained crisis advocate will be available around the clock to answer questions and provide support via text message.

The Safe House also operates a 24-hour crisis hotline. That number is 573-651-1614 or toll-free at 1-800-341-1830. Women can also contact the Safe House on their website or by looking them up on Facebook.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly