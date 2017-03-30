Crisis text line service launched by the Safe House for Women

Women in crisis have another way to reach out for help.

The Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau just launched a crisis text line to serve survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual abuse, and stalking.

That number is 573-340-1060.

“We hope that our new crisis text line will provide yet another method for survivors to reach out to us,” says Kim Dixon, Safe House Shelter Director. “Individuals who might not feel comfortable contacting us by phone might prefer to text us first, and texting can sometimes be easier to conceal than speaking on the phone. We also hope that younger survivors might decide to reach out via text.”

According to Executive Director Jessica Hill, a trained crisis advocate will be available around the clock to answer questions and provide support via text message.

The Safe House also operates a 24-hour crisis hotline. That number is 573-651-1614 or toll-free at 1-800-341-1830. Women can also contact the Safe House on their website or by looking them up on Facebook.

