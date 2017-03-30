Crews on scene of train derailment in Paducah - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews on scene of train derailment in Paducah

Written by Alycia Dobrinick
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment right now in Paducah.

According to a spokeswoman for the police department, Little Avenue on Paducah's south side is shut down right now as a result.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 30.

A total of eight lumbar cars that were all empty left the track.

It's still not clear why the cars left the track.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the next several hours.

A spokesperson for Paducah and Louisville Railway said they hope to have the cars up righted later tonight.

