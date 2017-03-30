Two convicted on Medicaid fraud charges in St. Francois Co., MO

A St. Francois County jury has found two people guilty on multiple Medicaid fraud charges on March 23.

Christina Halter, 52, was found guilty of one count of Medicaid fraud, two counts of financial exploitation, one count of obstructing a Medicaid fraud investigation, one count of failing to file an income tax return, one count of failing to pay income tax and one count of attempting to evade income tax liability.

On Tuesday, March 28, following Halter’s conviction, Donald Halter, 56, pleaded guilty in St. Francois County Circuit Court to the same seven counts.

Both will be sentenced by St. Francois County Circuit Court Judge Sandra Martinez on June 2, 2017, in St. Francois County Circuit Court.

Christina Halter and Donald Halter are husband and wife and co-owned a residential care facility in Park Hills, Missouri, and were the trustees for a mentally disabled veteran who resided at their facility. As the veteran’s guardian, the Halter's were supposed to deposit into a resident trust account a $209,000 disability payment the veteran resident received from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. Instead, the Halters deposited the check into their own business account.

In less than sixty days, the Halter's spent all of the veteran’s money by, among other purchases, buying three cars for themselves and their family. In total, the Halter's financially exploited the veteran out of $115,000. In addition, the Halter's submitted to Medicaid over 1,000 false claims for nursing services that were not provided to the residents of their facility, amounting to over $28,000.00.The Halters also failed to file an income tax return, failed to pay their income tax liability and attempted to evade income tax liability for tax year 2012.

“Criminal actions like those of the Halter's will not be tolerated in Missouri,” Attorney General Joshua Hawley said. “Furthermore, let this verdict signify to anyone trying to take advantage of our most vulnerable citizens that this behavior will not stand."

The investigation into the Halters’ conduct was a joint investigation led by the Missouri Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Missouri Medicaid Audit and Compliance Unit, the Missouri Department of Revenue and the United States Department Veteran Affairs.

