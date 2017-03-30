Bible literacy bill headed to governor's desk

A bill that would require the Kentucky State Board of Education to develop guidelines for Bible literacy courses is on its way to Gov. Bevin's desk.

The state Senate gave final passage yesterday.

Many school districts already offer the courses.

The bill requires Bible classes to maintain "religious neutrality" and to accommodate "diverse religious views."

