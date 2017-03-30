This week in music: 1979 The Bee Gees

Let's travel back in time and check out the music charts from this week in 1979.

Disco was at it's peak! Four of the top five songs on Billboard's Hot 100 were disco tunes.

At number five was a big comeback hit for Peaches and Herb. Shake Your Groove Thing was the duo's first song to chart in seven years. Speaking of comebacks, the song became popular again in the 1990's when it was featured in an ad campaign for Intel.

The Queen of Disco, Donna Summer was at number four. Heaven Knows was a duet by Summer as she teamed up with Brooklyn Dream. Summer was at her peak in '79. She charted five more times that year with three of those singles hitting number one: Hot Stuff, Bad Girls and her duet with Barbara Streisand No More Tears.

The only song in the top five that wasn't disco related was at number three. What a Fool Believes was the Doobie Brothers second and final number one hit. The song was written by lead singer Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins.

A disco anthem was at number two. I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor tops many lists as the best disco song of all time. On Billboard's All Time Hot 100, I Will Survive checks in at number 97.

And in the top spot for this week in '79 was a group that was no stranger to disco music. Tragedy was the 8th of nine number one hits by the Bee Gees. The group wrote Tragedy, Too Much Heaven and their brother Andy's number one hit Shadow Dancing all in one day in early 1978. Tragedy was a huge international hit topping the charts in Brazil, France, Spain, Great Britain and Canada.

