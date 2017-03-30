Jackson fire crews battle early morning house fire

The Jackson Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Thursday, March 30.

The fire occurred at home on West Adams Street in Jackson around 2:15 a.m.

The fire is believed to have started in an upstairs bedroom.

There we no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and is under investigation.

