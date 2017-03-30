KY lawmakers override veto of mental health bill

A bill that would allow judges in Kentucky to order people with mental illnesses into outpatient treatment will become law, despite a veto by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

On Wednesday, March 29, state lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to override Bevin's veto.

Bevin vetoed the bill saying it would restrict people's liberties. On the other side, mental health advocates said it would help people with mental illnesses get the help and treatment they need.

The bill was named "Tim's Law" in memory of Tim Morton, who was hospitalized 37 times before he died.

Lawmakers also voted to override Bevin's veto of a bill that named dozens of roads throughout the state.

