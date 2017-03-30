March 31 celebrity birthdays

He's an actor best known for his role as the Young Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels, a role he's been open about reprising in a possible Star Wars stand-alone movie. Ewan McGregor is 46 today.

In his career, he's appeared in dozens of movies including: The Deer Hunter, Batman Returns, A View to a Kill, Pulp Fiction. Christopher Walken is 74 today.

She's a singer and actress who starred as the mom of The Partridge Family. Shirley Jones is 83 today.

He's the co-founder of the heavy metal band AC/DC best known for their albums Back in Black and Highway to Hell. Angus Young is 62 today.

