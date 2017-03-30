Four things you need to know on 3/30 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Four things you need to know on 3/30

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
It's Thursday March 30, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: A FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY has been issued for the Heartland today. There will be rounds of strong, severe storms with the threat of heavy rain, hail and high winds. There is also the threat of isolated tornadoes. It will be another warm day with highs in th

Making headlines:

Search underway in Scott County, MO: A search for a man who fled the scene during traffic stop turned in to a police chase that started in Cape Girardeau and went into Scott County, Missouri.

13 killed in Texas crash:  13 people were killed in a crash between a church van and truck.

Huge budget cuts possible at SIU: The state of Illinois' budget impasse is now in its 21st month, and SIU may have to make huge budget cuts for the 2017-2018 school year due to lack of state funding.

Threat of Zika in the Heartland: Should you be worried about Zika on vacation? According to health experts you are more likely to get Zika right here at home.

