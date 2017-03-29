Charges dropped for 1 after police chase from Cape Girardeau to Scott Co., MO

Two people were in custody after a police chase that started in Cape Girardeau, Missouri went south on Interstate 55 into Scott County.

According to court documents, one man of Cape Girardeau and Courtney Trankle of Jackson were both arrested as a result of that chase.

However, new information from Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury might show that the man allegedly involved was not in the vehicle during the chase at all.

According to Sheriff Drury, charges against the man have been dropped. Drury said he can neither confirm nor deny that he was in the car at the time of the chase.

There has been no word yet on who the driver may have been if it was not the man who was first thought to be involved.

Drury also said Tankle was the target of the investigation into the chase which is still ongoing.

According to Sgt. Adam Glueck with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the man was arrested Friday morning, March 31.

Trankle was arrested shortly after the chase ended.

Initially, Glueck said an officer tried to pull a vehicle over around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 near Hopper and Mt. Auburn. He said the passenger had a warrant.

The driver of the car took off and did not stop.

According to Sheriff Drury, that traffic stop was part of a SEMO Drug Task Force investigation.

Court documents show that a member of the task force watched the pair get in a car at a Cape Girardeau home. A uniformed officer initiated the traffic stop a short time later.

The chase went down I-55 and into Scott County.

The driver also reportedly nearly hit an oncoming car on County Highway 316 and then a short time later, narrowly missed hitting a Scott County sheriff's deputy's patrol vehicle.

One officer involved in the chase said the man drove in excess of 100 miles per hour.

The chase ended when the car turned into a field near the intersection of County Highway 333 and Sandbur Loop. Both the driver and Trankle reportedly ran from the car.

Trankle was arrested a short time later. The arresting officer said that she threw items from her purse as she ran away.

Authorities spent several hours searching in the area of Sand Burr Loop off County Road 333. A K-9 unit was called in to search through tree lines, barns and fields. Investigators left the area around midnight.

The driver was arrested in Cape Girardeau on March 31.

Trankle faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $25,000.

The man initially named as the driver was charged with resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Those charges have since been dropped.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.