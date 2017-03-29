Man arrested on drug charges released on medical bond - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested on drug charges released on medical bond

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department)
EAST PRAIRIE (KFVS) -

A Mississippi County man was charged with felony drug distribution charges after the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics investigation.

Freddie Stokes, 59, of East Prairie, MO, was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both class C felonies punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in the Department of Corrections. 

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, the investigation began earlier this month when his office received information that Stokes was involved in the distribution of narcotics from a residence in the Power’s Addition.  

Sheriff Hutcheson and Chief Deputy Branden Caid investigated Stokes and were able to develop probable cause to believe he had distributed narcotics from the rural Mississippi County residence.

On Thursday, March 23, Sheriff Hutcheson obtained a search warrant for Stokes’ residence, and later that evening, the warrant was served by Hutcheson, Chief Deputy Branden Caid, Deputy Britton Ferrell, and a Trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

During the search, they found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana packaged for resale and various items of drug paraphernalia indicative of distribution taking place from within the home. 

Following the search, Freddie Stokes was placed under arrest and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center.  

Stokes was released from custody earlier this week after receiving a medical bond.  

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly