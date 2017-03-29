Man arrested on drug charges released on medical bond

A Mississippi County man was charged with felony drug distribution charges after the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics investigation.

Freddie Stokes, 59, of East Prairie, MO, was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both class C felonies punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in the Department of Corrections.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, the investigation began earlier this month when his office received information that Stokes was involved in the distribution of narcotics from a residence in the Power’s Addition.

Sheriff Hutcheson and Chief Deputy Branden Caid investigated Stokes and were able to develop probable cause to believe he had distributed narcotics from the rural Mississippi County residence.

On Thursday, March 23, Sheriff Hutcheson obtained a search warrant for Stokes’ residence, and later that evening, the warrant was served by Hutcheson, Chief Deputy Branden Caid, Deputy Britton Ferrell, and a Trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

During the search, they found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana packaged for resale and various items of drug paraphernalia indicative of distribution taking place from within the home.

Following the search, Freddie Stokes was placed under arrest and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Stokes was released from custody earlier this week after receiving a medical bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.