Travel Agent: You're more likely to catch Zika at home than on vacation

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Should you be worried about Zika on vacation?

We've told you about the high risk here at home, but will you run into the same risk on vacation?

Health experts say be cautious when you are on vacation; however, a travel agent said you're more likely to get Zika right here at home.

"We do tell people that they are more likely to get it here than there," travel agent Caroyln Sandgren said.

If you're planning a cruise to the Caribbeans or a weekend in Mexico, Sandgren said catching Zika should be the last thing you should be worried about.

"Most of the resorts in Mexico or the Caribbean's have been dealing with this issue for a while," she said. "So they've already had their grounds well sprayed."

In fact, Sandgren said more people are traveling and just a handful have canceled trips because they didn't want to risk contact with Zika.

"They are more likely to catch it in their own backyard because they feel comfortable here," she said. "They are at ease, they don't take the precautions necessary."

For protection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you wear protective clothing and use mosquito repellent while on vacation.

Sandgren said she goes in depth about the dangers of Zika with all her clients.

"It's a very real concern that people should have even right here in their backyard," she said. "It's a terrible disease and it's on the rise."

