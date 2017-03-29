Eclipse lecture at Southeast MO State offers insight into August event

Students and the public got a science lesson on Wednesday, March 29 in advance of the total solar eclipse that will happen in August.

A professor of chemistry at Southeast Missouri State University explained the "Citizen CATE" Experiment.

CATE is a project involving citizen astronomers from more than 60 sites taking pictures of the brightness of the sun during the eclipse.

The professor said the eclipse provides a rare opportunity.

"The eclipse, by statistical prediction, happens once every 375 years on any particular location on Earth," Michael Rodgers, professor of chemistry, said. "So for me to be involved in an event like this is truly the event of a lifetime, so I'm excited about that but I'm also excited for my students."

One of the Citizen CATE sites will be in Perryville on the day of the eclipse.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.