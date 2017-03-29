High school students participate in 'Youth in Government Day' in Cape Girardeau

The Optimist Club held a "Youth in Government Day" at Cape Girardeau City Hall on Wednesday morning, March 29.

High school students got the chance to follow around city, county and federal workers to see what they do.

One student said she appreciates the learning experience, but said this kind of work probably isn't for her.

"It's fun to learn about the systems and how they work," said Madalyn Henderson, a junior. "I don't see myself in one of those jobs but I have a deep appreciation for all that they do for us."

The students also took a bus tour of facilities in Cape Girardeau, like the flood wall, Cape Splash, the new police station and the new sports complex.

