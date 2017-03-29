Carbondale police sergeant involved in crash

A Carbondale, Illinois police sergeant was involved in a crash on Wednesday, March 29.

According to Amy Fox, public information officer for the City of Carbondale, said, at 1:50 p.m. the sergeant was traveling eastbound on West Mill Street in the southern lane, nearing the intersection with South Forest Street.

A vehicle traveling westbound on West Mill Street attempted to make a left turn onto South Forest Street ahead of a large truck traveling eastbound in the northern lane, and did not see the squad car.

The sergeant was unable to avoid a collision, and the other vehicle struck the squad car on the front driver side.

Officials said the large truck was not involved in the crash.

The sergeant was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The other driver also received minor injuries in the crash.

The Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety is conducting the investigation into the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.