Charleston R-1 School Dist. to celebrate solar eclipse in August

In August, an event will occur in the community of Charleston, Missouri that will involve the entire Charleston R-1 School District as well as many community members.

“Eclipse Day” will take place on August 21, 2017 during school hours.

A real-life solar eclipse will cover our southeast Missouri town in 99.7 percent totality, and the Hearnes Elementary Science Club will host a community-wide event to celebrate.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience will occur on the Monday after school starts.

The goal of this event is to involve the school and community in an awe-inspiring experience viewing an almost total eclipse of the sun, encourage a heightened interest in science, and forge a lifelong memory among the participants.

During the morning Indoor Session, students will learn about solar eclipses and the solar system.

After lunch, elementary classes will be partnered with middle school or high school students to encourage peer tutoring and student interaction.

The afternoon Outdoor Session will be held on the playground field behind Charleston Middle School.

Starting at 12:30 p.m., parents and community members can attend and must register upon arrival. Students will complete an activity and receive a snack.

The sun will begin to darken around 11:00 a.m. and the eclipse will conclude around 3:00 p.m. During this time, the temperature will drop 10-15 degrees, the air will become still, the birds will quieten, and the sky will grow almost as dark as night.

The height of the eclipse is scheduled to be the darkest for a very short period of time about 1:20 p.m. The sun will not return to normal brightness until after school.

Since a solar eclipse cannot be safely viewed without appropriate eyewear, each student in the Charleston R-1 School District will be provided a free pair of special solar eclipse sunglasses, courtesy of community donations to Hearnes Science Club.

Additional solar eclipse sunglasses may be purchased during the event for only $1 each.

The Hearnes Science Club members and sponsor, Charlotte McNeary, wish to thank the community of Charleston for all of the support, both financial and from volunteers, that has been shown so far to make this event possible.

The club would like to thank James Slaten; Focus Bank; Molly French Garden Club; Hunter Ely; Reginald Young, Attorney; Mike O'Rourke, Attorney; Deline Farms; Charleston Kiwanis; Charleston Lions Club; Goodin Farms; Dr. Ronald Peterson, DDS; Ivy Villa; KCHR; McMikle Funeral Home; Bruce Austin Farms; L&S Pharmacy; Williams Funeral Home; KLM Capital LLC; Charleston United Methodist Church; Chapter CV PEO; Lisa & Michael Minner; Citizens Bank; Mississippi County Savings & Loan; Mary Ann Nelson.

If you would like to contribute to this event, you can donate supplies, funds, or volunteer time.

The Hearnes Science Club is in need of 1,000 empty cereal boxes, plastic tubs, and duct tape for an activity. Simply save your empty cereal boxes after use by carefully opening the top and bottom of the box and folding it flat. Once you have 10 flat cereal boxes, tie them together with string and bring them to the Hearnes office, c/o Mrs. McNeary.

If you would like to donate funds or volunteer at Solar Eclipse Day, please email Mrs. McNeary at cmcneary@charleston.k12.mo.us or call Hearnes Elem. main office at 573-683-3728.

The event is hosted by the Hearnes Elementary Science Club, co-sponsored by Charleston R-1 Title 1 Parent Involvement.

