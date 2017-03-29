Carbondale Grocery to hold 5K to support local food pantry

Lace up your running shoes and spend a Friday night helping put food on the table for needy families.

Neighborhood Co-op Grocery in Carbondale is holding its annual 5K fundraiser for the Good Samaritan Food Pantry on Friday, April 7, 2017.

The race, now aptly named "The Feed Your Neighbor 5K", begins and ends at Turley Park, and organizers say it follows a "gentle course" through the surrounding neighborhood.

Registration is from 4 to 5:30 pm, and the race starts at 6 pm.

All proceeds from the event are donated to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry.

One race organizers said, "We believe that everyone should have access to healthy food, and we work to promote a community that cares for one another."

The Neighborhood Co-op will provide delicious and healthy snacks for the racers.

Live music from The Anns will fill the air with harmonies to help lift runner's spirits.

Massage Therapy students from John A. Logan College will be there to help runners relax and recover after the run.

Preregistration is available online, and registration forms are also available at the Co-op. Early registration is available until midnight March 30, 2017 and guarantees a t-shirt and a swag bag. Standard registration is available until midnight April 5, 2017: Adults are $20 and Youth are $10. Late registration is available April 6 -7: Adult $25 and Youth $12.

