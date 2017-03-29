Murray State announces new women's basketball coach - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State announces new women's basketball coach

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: OVC) (Source: OVC)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Murray State Athletics announced the Racer's new head women's basketball coach on Wednesday, March 29.

At a press conference at 2 p.m., Murray State Director of Athletics Allen Ward announced the hiring of Rechelle Turner as the 12th head coach in Murray State women's basketball program history.

"I'm thrilled that Coach Turner has accepted our offer to lead the women's basketball program," Ward said.

She's a Calvert City native and graduated from Murray State in 1996 with a degree in Learning and Behavior Disorders.

While at MSU, Turner played three seasons for the Racers, leading the team in assists in each of her last two seasons.

Turner graduated with her Master's in Reading and Writing from Murray State. In 2009, she received her Administrative Certification from the University of Cumberlands.

The MSU alum compiled a record of 460-178 at MHS, the 20th most career victories in Kentucky state history. Turner led the Tigers to 13 All-A Region 1 championships, four Region 1 titles, five District 4 championships and the 2016 All-A State Championship.

She was named the KABC First Region Coach of the Year in 2014 and is a six-time All-Purchase Coach of the Year honoree.

In 2016, she was inducted into both the KABC Court of Honor and the Marshall County Hall of Fame.

“I carry the lessons that I learned as a student-athlete at Murray State daily,” Turner said.

Turner and her husband Travis live in Murray with their two sons, Cade and Cadwell.

The Director of Athletics announced in February that former head coach Rod Cross would not return for his 10th season.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Champ Eagles vs. Atlanta to open season, also play in London

    Champ Eagles vs. Atlanta to open season, also play in London

    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:46:34 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:56 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:56:02 GMT
    Super Bowl champion Philadelphia will host Atlanta to kick off the 2018 NFL season on Thursday night Sept. 6. Green Bay hosts Chicago in the first Sunday night matchup on Sept. 9.
    Super Bowl champion Philadelphia will host Atlanta to kick off the 2018 NFL season on Thursday night Sept. 6. Green Bay hosts Chicago in the first Sunday night matchup on Sept. 9.

  • Lester, Heyward lead Cubs past Cardinals 8-5

    Lester, Heyward lead Cubs past Cardinals 8-5

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:21:54 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.

    Jon Lester was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer and Chicago defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday.

  • Hester, Forte to sign 1-day contracts, retire with Bears

    Hester, Forte to sign 1-day contracts, retire with Bears

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-19 00:06:39 GMT
    Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears (Source: KFVS)Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears (Source: KFVS)

    Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.

    Record-setting return specialist Devin Hester and running back Matt Forte will sign one-day contracts with the Chicago Bears and retire as members of the organization where they starred.

    •   
Powered by Frankly