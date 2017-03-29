Murray State announces new women's basketball coach

Murray State Athletics announced the Racer's new head women's basketball coach on Wednesday, March 29.

At a press conference at 2 p.m., Murray State Director of Athletics Allen Ward announced the hiring of Rechelle Turner as the 12th head coach in Murray State women's basketball program history.

"I'm thrilled that Coach Turner has accepted our offer to lead the women's basketball program," Ward said.

She's a Calvert City native and graduated from Murray State in 1996 with a degree in Learning and Behavior Disorders.

While at MSU, Turner played three seasons for the Racers, leading the team in assists in each of her last two seasons.

Turner graduated with her Master's in Reading and Writing from Murray State. In 2009, she received her Administrative Certification from the University of Cumberlands.

The MSU alum compiled a record of 460-178 at MHS, the 20th most career victories in Kentucky state history. Turner led the Tigers to 13 All-A Region 1 championships, four Region 1 titles, five District 4 championships and the 2016 All-A State Championship.

She was named the KABC First Region Coach of the Year in 2014 and is a six-time All-Purchase Coach of the Year honoree.

In 2016, she was inducted into both the KABC Court of Honor and the Marshall County Hall of Fame.

“I carry the lessons that I learned as a student-athlete at Murray State daily,” Turner said.

Turner and her husband Travis live in Murray with their two sons, Cade and Cadwell.

The Director of Athletics announced in February that former head coach Rod Cross would not return for his 10th season.

