Saline Co., IL officials seeking public's help in identifying copper wire theft suspect

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of stealing copper wire near Carrier Mills.

Officials are investigating the theft from the Donnie Duncan Farm at 100 Taborn Road.

The theft amounts are estimated to about $60,000 in stolen items and damage to the barns.

If anyone can identify the subject, they are asked to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 252-8661.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.