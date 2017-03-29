IL state record crappie caught at Kinkaid Lake - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL state record crappie caught at Kinkaid Lake

Written by Alycia Dobrinick
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Carbondale man did not land the bass he was after when he was fishing on Kinkaid Lake on Tuesday.

But, Ryan Povolish did land an unofficial new state record crappie!

According to a spokesman for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, officials are trying to determine if the fish is a pure black crappie or a hybrid black crappie.

Either way, the four pound, eight-point-eight ounce crappie will go down as a state record fish.

The previous state record for black crappie was set at Rend Lake in 1976, according to the Department of Natural Resources. It was found pounds, eight ounces.

According to the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, the largest black crappie ever caught weighed 6 pounds even. A fisherman landed it in 1969 in Westwego Canal, Louisiana.

