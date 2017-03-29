Lourdes Hospice offers camp for children who have lost loved one

For more than 10 years, Lourdes Hospice has offered Camp Robin, a day camp that provides support and counseling to children affected by the loss of a loved one or friend.

This year’s camp will be on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heartland Worship Center.

Registration begins at 8:45 a.m.

Camp Robin consists of therapeutic activities in a fun, safe environment to help children ages 4-17 deal with grief.

The camp is offered free to children and their parents or guardians living in western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

Campers will enjoy Animal Tales, Pet Therapy with LOAL dogs and Cassidy’s Cause horses, a free lunch, arts and crafts, story and letter writing time and a memorial ceremony with a balloon send-off at 1:45 p.m. to end the day.

Sessions available for parents or guardians that will be offered include “How to Help Yourself” and “Helping Children Grieve.”

“We continually work to improve our camp and the techniques that will most benefit those who attend,” said Shannah D. Poindexter, Community Relationship Manager. “Our teen program, like the other age grouped sessions, focuses on specific needs that teens face. Just being around others your same age who have experienced loss enables an open atmosphere and the understanding that 'I am not alone.' This year we have a group of teen volunteers who will help and further enhance the idea of kids helping kids.”

Camp Robin was named to honor a Lourdes Hospice patient who passed away in the fall of 2005; she died at the age of thirteen.

For registration information or volunteer opportunities, contact Shannah Poindexter at 270-415-3636 or spoindexter@mercy.com or stop by Lourdes Hospice at 911 Joe Clifton Drive.

You can also register online by clicking here.

