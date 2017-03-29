Crayola announces color that will be retired - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crayola announces color that will be retired

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Crayola) (Source: Crayola)
(KFVS) -

Crayola made the big announcement a day earlier than expected.

So, which color got axed from the classic 24-count box of Crayola Crayons?

Dandelion.

According to Crayola's Twitter account, Dandelion has been on many adventures in his career and is looking forward to retirement.

The big announcement was made just a day before National Crayon Day.

The classic box contains the following colors: red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo, and gray.

We asked our viewers what color they wanted to see leave the box. Dandelion came in second to yellow green.

It's not clear what color might replace dandelion in the box of 24.

