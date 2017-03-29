KSP arrest 1 woman for shoplifting at a truck stop

The Kentucky State Police Post 2 arrested one woman in connection with a shoplifting incident that happened Monday March, 20 at the Pilot Truck Stop on Free Henry Ford Road.

The suspect has been identified as Emily D. Mitchell, 40, of Sacramento, KY.

She has been arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500. Mitchell was lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

Another suspect in this case has been identified, however, no criminal charges are pending.

On Monday, two white females entered the Pilot Truck Stop. One female was observed concealing merchandise while the other purchased gas and a drink.

Both women then left the store in a white four door passenger car with tinted windows.

