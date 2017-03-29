Benton, IL man facing multiple charges after traffic stop

A Benton, Illinois man is behind bars after police say they found drug paraphernalia on him during a traffic stop.

Benton police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of South Main and Spani Street on Tuesday, March 28. Upon further investigation, Michael Moulton, 41, was arrested for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moulton also had an active warrant out of Franklin County for theft and criminal damage to property.

He was transported to the Franklin County Jail for further processing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.