Spring flea market at SIUC has space available

The annual Southern Illinois University Carbondale Civil Service Council’s spring flea market has openings available.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, April 29 in the SIU Arena parking lot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A single space for a seller will cost $25, which is 18 feet wide by 18 feet deep.

A double space is $40 and is 36 feet wide by 18 feet deep.

Payment is due by Wednesday, April 26 at 4 p.m. and sellers renting space the day of the sale will pay an extra $5.

There are no refunds and proceeds go to the Civil Service Education Assistance Fund.

Regulations prohibit the sale of hazardous materials, pharmaceuticals, food, alcohol, firearms, ammunition and live animals.

Amplification of any type, including microphones, is also prohibited.

Sellers are not allowed to have generators.

Make checks payable to SIU Carbondale and send them to Civil Service Council, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Woody Hall, B-346, Mailcode 4712, 900 S. Normal Ave., Carbondale, IL 62901.

Please include your phone number and mailing address.

For an application or more information, call the Civil Service office at 618-453-5249.

Also, applications are available here.

