First Alert Action Day issued for Thursday

The first round of severe weather has moved out of the Heartland, but another round is expected to hit the Heartland this afternoon.

Heavy rain, hail and strong winds are all possible. There is also the chance of isolated tornadoes. Severe storms have already produced at least one tornado near the Heartland.

The KFVS Weather Team is showing strong storms in Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee this afternoon as dry air blows into southeast Missouri.

A First Alert Action Day was issued for Thursday, March 30.

During the late morning to early afternoon hours, the First Alert Team expected scattered storms to develop in south central Missouri and north central Arkansas.

These storms will move towards the Mississippi River by around 1 p.m. That's when conditions across the Heartland will become very favorable for severe storms with very large hail, high winds, and isolated tornadoes.

The greatest tornado threat appears to be from the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers and south and east from that point.

Storms should move out of the area by 6 p.m. on Thursday.

